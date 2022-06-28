Palm Coast’s Ethan Brady graduates from US Merchant Marine Academy

Send your letter to [email protected]. Include first and last name, as well as city of residence. Letters will be edited for clarity and length. It’s time for responsible parents to step in and say no. I do not care how much training a teacher might have. A pistol in the hands of a frightened, confused, adrenalin-charged teacher may be as dangerous to students as it is to the shooter. Is a teacher, making about $50,000 per year, going to stand there calmly facing a shooter with an AR-15 spraying .223 caliber rounds at a rate of up to several hundred per minute with an extended magazine? Even the police officers first on the scene in Uvalde declined to face the shooter with their Glocks. Why would we expect a classroom teacher with screaming kids and a chaotic scenario to do so?

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO