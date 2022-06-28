ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast's Ethan Brady graduates from US Merchant Marine Academy

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan Joseph Brady, son of Andy and Rikki McWherter, of Palm Coast, recently graduated cum laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, New York. Brady earned a bachelor of science degree in marine engineering systems and a commission in the U. S. armed forces....

www.palmcoastobserver.com

