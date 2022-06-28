ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

PG&E outage affecting more than 1,400 customers

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSZAx_0gOTZag100

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E outage is affecting 1,426 customers in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to the PG&E website.

PG&E said the outage was first reported at about 6:15 a.m. The company expects to restore power to the area by 9:15 a.m.

Arvin residents without power for third day

The affected area stretches from Highway 58 and Coffee Road to Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Power outage impacting more than 1,000 PG&E customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in an area west of central Bakersfield. The outage is also reportedly impacting traffic lights in the area. The outage, reported Tuesday morning, was impacting 1,265 customers and caused by an equipment issue, according to the PG&E website. The area affected was west […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL Fire makes major illegal fireworks bust in Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAL Fire officials said investigators have stopped an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave last week. Fire officials in Sacramento County said the group Exposhows Fireworks Events was in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and illegal homemade fireworks that “could have […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Delano groundwater cleanup begins to remove chemical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Toxic Substances is launching its cleanup of polluted Delano groundwater on Thursday. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board first uncovered a chemical commonly used in dry cleaning in the groundwater of Downtown Delano in 2008. The Department of Toxic Substances confirmed the contamination and identified […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Should business owners be required to cut down on water use?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new drought directive from state regulators prohibits commercial and industrial property owners in California from using potable or drinkable water to irrigate decorative lawns. The new rules come from the State Water Resources Control Board and follow Governor Newsom’s executive order back in March calling for water use reduction measures […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Industry
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

Tehachapi blood drive to be held at church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next blood drive in Tehachapi will take place at Mountain Vineyard Church instead of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, where they’re normally held, because summer youth programs are using the park. The community is invited to donate blood on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Firefighters contain brush fire at Hwy 58 near Bealeville Rd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a report of a brush fire near Highway 58 between Bealeville and Hart Flat at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department. As of 2:38 p.m. forward progression of the fire has stopped, according to a tweet by KCFD. As of 4 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bank of America giving $331,500 in grants to Bakersfield nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of America announced Thursday it is awarding $331,500 in grants to local nonprofits, with the first round focusing on workforce development and education. Grants will be given to CityServe, The Mission at Kern County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, Garden Pathways, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Kern Economic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Third Day#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Fire displaces 2 from SW Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has displaced two people from a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the home on Gambel Oak Way near Mountain Oak Road just before 4 p.m. Bakersfield Fire says the fire started as a vehicle fire and then spread to the roof of the home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP deploying extra officers for July 4 holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive the speed limit and deploying extra officers to look out for distracted or impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday. Last year, the CHP arrested 997 people statewide for driving while impaired during the agency’s 78-hour maximum-enforcement period, according to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BFD respond to 2 people stuck in the Beale Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters responded to the Beale Canal near the Beale Memorial Library after 5 p.m. Tuesday. There firefighters found a man and woman stuck, they were unable to climb up the side wall and get out of the water. Firefighters tossed them a rope and a life vest, then placed a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KGET

Fire destroys duplex, displaces 2 families in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two families were displaced from their homes Wednesday after a fire tore through a duplex in east Bakersfield. Multiple crews of city and county firefighters were called to the duplex on Oregon Street near Sterling Road at around 5:15 p.m. Kern County Fire officials said the fire spread quickly, destroying the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire blocks Highway 119 for a time

Highway 119 over Elk Hills was closed for about two hours on Wednesday while Kern County firefighters extinguished a brush fire. The fire started in the late morning when a car caught fire on the highway just south of Tupman Road. The fire engulfed the vehicle and spread to the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Staying safe for the Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The effects of fireworks can be more than skin deep. Local burn units expect a surge in patients over the Fourth of July weekend, plus a surge in calls about mental health. Fireworks can be dazzling, but also dangerous. Doctors at the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital says they see […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County firefighter severely injured in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire officials said a seasonal firefighter was critically injured in a crash while on his way to work this week. The Kern County Fire Department said the firefighter, Aiden Agnor, was involved in a serious crash on his way to work at the Keene Helibase on June 28. According […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Weather Wednesday: fireworks and air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday there will be a huge dip in temperatures and typically a fresh breeze and cool down improves air quality, but that it not the case for the Fourth of July. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning valley residents about the dangers personal fireworks pose to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

‘Could’ve been a danger to the public’: Fire officials stop Kern County group for allegedly offering 4th of July shows

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Arson and bomb investigators stopped a group from Kern County, who were allegedly unlicensed and offered to put on display shows, California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine announced in a press conference in Sacramento County on Thursday.  “Not only did we find that this group was allegedly unlicensed, but they […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi Willow Springs Road closed following crash

Update: as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tehachapi Springs Road is open again. Update: as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, southbound lanes of Tehachapi Springs Road are closed beginning at Oak Creek Road. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The roadway at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W. is temporarily closed following an accident […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

MADD: Celebrate safely this Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is urging drivers to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend and not consume alcohol or other substances that impair motor skills before getting behind the wheel. The California Highway Patrol will have extra officers on the roadway and local agencies also will be on the lookout for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy