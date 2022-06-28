PG&E outage affecting more than 1,400 customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E outage is affecting 1,426 customers in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to the PG&E website.

PG&E said the outage was first reported at about 6:15 a.m. The company expects to restore power to the area by 9:15 a.m.

The affected area stretches from Highway 58 and Coffee Road to Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.

