AKRON, Ohio — The identity of a man shot and killed by Akron police following a chase early Monday morning has been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jayland Walker, 25, was shot by officers in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Main Street in the Firestone Park neighborhood. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO