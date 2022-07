The Lakers have an opportunity to salvage this roster despite the mistakes the team made during the last offseason. Last year, the Lakers thought the best move was to acquire Russell Westbrook to form a big three with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Ultimately, that decision failed as the Lakers missed the playoffs. With $47 million tied to Westbrook, $44 million tied to LeBron James, and $37 million to Anthony Davis, there are concerns about how the Lakers are going to fill the roster with young and athletic players.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO