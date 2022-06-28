White House insists ‘border is closed’ after 50 migrants found dead in truck

The Biden administration declined to directly respond Tuesday to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others who blamed the president’s immigration policies for the deaths of 50 migrants who were found in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio late Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on board Air Force One en route to Madrid that the administration was focused on “the facts and on holding the human strugglers [smugglers] who endangered vulnerable individuals for profit accountable.”

“The fact of the matter is, the border is closed,” Jean-Pierre added. “Which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks .”

Abbott had tweeted in response to the tragedy: “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Mexican officials confirmed early Tuesday that 50 migrants had died in the incident — including 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans. The remainder had yet to be identified.

Sixteen others were hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses.

The press secretary described the disaster as “absolutely horrific and heartbreaking.”

“Our prayers are with those who tragically lost their lives, their loved ones as well as those still fighting for their lives. We’re also grateful for the swift work of federal, state and local first responders,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

“As [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas has said, far too many lives have been lost to this dangerous journey,” she added. “We will continue to take action to disrupt human smuggling networks, which have no regard for lives. They exploit and endanger to make a profit.”

She then referred further questions about anti-human trafficking policies to the Department of Homeland Security.

An anti-smuggling campaign launched by DHS in April has resulted in over 1,800 arrests, according to federal officials.

Monday marked one of the deadliest single days in the ongoing migration crisis at the US-Mexico border in recent years. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, the bodies of 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.

Other incidents have occurred long before migrants reached the border. In December, more than 50 died when a semi-trailer filled with migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico. In October, Mexican authorities reported finding 652 migrants packed into six trailers near the US border. They were stopped at a military checkpoint.

US Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998. Most are related to heat exposure.

CBP has not published a death tally for this year but said the Border Patrol performed 14,278 “search-and-rescue missions” in a seven-month period through May, exceeding the 12,833 missions performed during the previous 12-month period and up from 5,071 the year before.

The southern border of the US has seen record highs for attempted crossings, hitting a staggering 239,416 encounters in May alone .

With Post wires