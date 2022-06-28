ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘F–k Tina Charles’: WNBA’s Sophie Cunningham curses out ex-Mercury teammate

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

There appears to be no love lost between Tina Charles and her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Sophie Cunningham.

Hours after Charles and the Mercury agreed to an immediate mid-season “ contract divorce ” on Saturday, Phoenix rallied to beat Dallas, 83-72, in their first game without the former league MVP — and Cunningham reportedly celebrated the win by yelling “F–k Tina Charles!”

Cameras captured Cunningham yelling to her teammates on the bench at College Park Center, which appeared to include the sharpshooter’s reported lewd remark.

The Mercury’s first victory without the All-WNBA center came hours after ESPN reported that Charles plans to join conference rival, the Seattle Storm.

Sophie Cunningham is the Phoenix Mercury player who screamed “Fuck Tina Charles!” following the game against Dallas Wings. You can see hear it and see me next to it. #4theValley #AllForTexas #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vzi9EBn117

— Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) June 26, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx8Cw_0gOTYbax00
Sophie Cunningham embraces Tina Charles during a game against the Storm on May 11.
NBAE via Getty Images

Charles is reportedly expected to sign a deal to complete the 2022 season with Seattle alongside Sue Bird in her last season in pursuit of a title. Once she clears waivers, Charles can become an unrestricted free agent and sign with a team.

Mercury general manager Jim Pitman called the move “best for both parties,” in a statement Saturday. According to ESPN, Charles was unhappy with her role in the offense and desired more shot attempts and a bigger role in the absence of Brittney Griner — who’s been detained in Russia since February after the Russian Federal Customs Service claimed it found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Charles played 16 games for Phoenix before her departure, and averaged 17.3 points per game on 14.8 shots per game this season — her second-lowest average since 2015.

Charles averaged 23.4 points on nearly 20 shots per game with the Mystics last season.

The 33-year-old Charles signed with the Mercury this past offseason after they lost to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.

Without Charles and Griner — whose detainment in Russia was extended at least six more months in a court hearing on Monday — the Mercury could miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

NBC Sports

The moment Draymond knew he took Brown's heart in Finals

Draymond Green knows the exact moment that he took Jaylen Brown's heart in the NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics. In a live crossover event between "The Old Man and the Three" and "The Draymond Green Show" podcasts, former NBA star JJ Redick asked Green why he grabbed and pulled at Brown's pants in a Game 2 entanglement between the two stars, to which Green responded with two reasons, one that got a chuckle out of the live audience.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets rising star Miles Bridges is in some hot water. Bridges has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/rUzif8i7qf — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2022 The 24-year-old […] The post Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Media falls every time for the same old formula

This Washington Post headline appeared in a Google search last week: “Sha’Carri Richardson is still U.S. track’s biggest attraction.”. There were headlines just like it in other news outlets, all of them calling Richardson the sport’s biggest “attraction.”. Oh, boy, here we go again. If...
NFL
