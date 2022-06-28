Black Tech NOLA Brings Job Recruitment and Networking

NEW ORLEANS — This week, more than 2,000 tobacco control and public health professionals are in New Orleans for the three-day National Conference on Tobacco or Health. Hosted by the National Network of Public Health Institutes, directed by a steering committee made up of tobacco control and public health organizations, attendees are sharing best practices and policies to reduce commercial tobacco use across the country. Participants, including many from the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (a program of the Louisiana Public Health Institute and Louisiana Cancer Research Center), have a few new national wins to celebrate.
