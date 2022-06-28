Black Tech NOLA Brings Job Recruitment and Networking

NEW ORLEANS — As hundreds of thousands of Essence Festival of Culture attendees arrive in New Orleans, boosting hotel and revenue during the slow tourism season, Essence’s chief executive officer Caroline Wanga said in a June 30 interview that “Essence Fest is never leaving the City of New Orleans. … We are embedded and born together; we need each other.” The event’s contract with the festival runs through 2024 and discussions for an extension are underway. Meanwhile, the next few days in and around the Superdome will be focused on music, culture and a celebration of Black joy. Headliners include Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson. Festival organizers said the 25th anniversary event in 2019 attracted a half million attendees.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO