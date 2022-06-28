ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC man fatally stabbed during heated fight with girlfriend’s ex-lover: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnTSj_0gOTYQpq00

A man was killed when his girlfriend’s ex-beau apparently stabbed him during a heated Brooklyn squabble, cops said Tuesday.

Christopher Reid, 33, was knifed in the chest just after 4 p.m. Monday when a fight broke out with a man who police believe was his gal pal’s former flame inside an apartment building on Fulton Street near Truxton Street in Brownsville, authorities said.

He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwhzC_0gOTYQpq00
Police arrive at the scene of the incident.
William Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QoGT_0gOTYQpq00
According to police, the stabbing took place on June 27, 2022 shortly after 4 p.m.
William Miller

The suspect took off after the deadly stabbing, police said.

Investigators know who he is, but have yet to track him down, cops said Tuesday.

PIX11

Brooklyn man, 22, fatally stabbed, suspects sought: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Brownsville street corner early Thursday, according to the NYPD. Police responding to a 911 call found Zion Zeno unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest at Newport and Strauss streets around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. First responders rushed Zeno, of Canarsie, to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Law & Crime

NYC Mom and Son Charged with Beating Her 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death in ‘Revolting, Disturbing Case’

A 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son are behind bars in New York City nearly a year after the woman’s 7-year-old daughter was beaten to death, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that a grand jury returned indictments against Navasia Jones and Paul Fine Jr. on several felony charges in the August 2021 death of Julissia Batties. Charges include second-degree murder under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life and manslaughter.
BRONX, NY
