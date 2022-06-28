NYC man fatally stabbed during heated fight with girlfriend’s ex-lover: cops
A man was killed when his girlfriend’s ex-beau apparently stabbed him during a heated Brooklyn squabble, cops said Tuesday.
Christopher Reid, 33, was knifed in the chest just after 4 p.m. Monday when a fight broke out with a man who police believe was his gal pal’s former flame inside an apartment building on Fulton Street near Truxton Street in Brownsville, authorities said.
He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect took off after the deadly stabbing, police said.
Investigators know who he is, but have yet to track him down, cops said Tuesday.
