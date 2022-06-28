James Corden Shares How His Family Impacted Decision to Leave Talk Show: 'The Right Time for Us'

Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick hilariously 'come out' as a couple in response to clickbait story about their alleged romance. Sorry ladies, Billy Eichner is still very much an openly gay man, despite a bit of viral clickbait that recently suggested otherwise. He's also still hilarious, as proven by his response to said clickbait. On Saturday, the "Billy on the Street" star shared a screenshot of an article touting his supposed romance with "Noelle" costar Anna Kendrick as one of the "new celebrity couples that made us believe in love in 2022." The photo showed Billy and Anna's pic beside an image of Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. "Um," wrote Billy, who covered Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue earlier this month. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!" he posted on Twitter. Playing along (and then some), Anne joked in response, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!" Anna was referring to the comic's upcoming feature film, "Bros," which the New York Times notes is a "rare" case of "a major studio comedy about queer characters, played by queer actors." In the comments on Billy's Instagram post, Anna cracked one more joke, writing: "Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby." Back on Twitter, meanwhile, Billy was still having fun with his alleged straight romance. "Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff," he posted, "but…I'm straight." In another tweet, he shared the "Bros" trailer, which he declared to be "PROOF I'M STILL GAY," before quipping the next day: "Look guys, this is Hollywood. BROS is coming and I have to say I'm straight so that I can win AWARDS for playing gay!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO