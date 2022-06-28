ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Shares How His Family Impacted Decision to Leave Talk Show: 'The Right Time for Us'

By Georgia Slater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden kept his wife and kids in mind when making the difficult decision to depart The Late Late Show. The 43-year-old, who revealed in April that he would be leaving the CBS talk show in Spring 2023, told Extra that before deciding to step down, the actor thought about if...

Give me a break. Your show was one of the lowest ranking for talk shows. You left before you got canned.

