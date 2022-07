The Arizona Cardinals made a bold move to kick off their 2022 NFL draft, trading away their first-round pick in a deal for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. After that trade, the Cards were left with just three picks in the first five rounds, choosing to double-dip on edge defenders, as well as add a well-rounded tight end prospect to help Kyler Murray and the offense.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO