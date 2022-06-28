ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 2% of people can spot all 4 women in this optical illusion

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfzMn_0gOTYJtz00

As if finding one woman wasn’t hard enough.

Social media users are losing their collective minds over this baffling visual jigsaw depicting women, which reportedly can only be solved by 2% of people.

“Love this. Can you spot all four women? It took me a while,” user @toriaclaire tweeted along with a photo of the mind-blowing drawing created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak , who composes optical illusions via drawings, animation and other media.

At first glance, the trippy illustration, dubbed a “surrealist symbolic composition” on Shupliak’s site, appears to show one woman talking on her phone.

However, upon closer inspection — or more likely a handy diagram by Shupliak — it becomes apparent that there are a total of four women in the surrealist picture.

[Warning: Spoilers below] .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9pHl_0gOTYJtz00
The visual jigsaw was created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak, who composes optical illusions via drawing, animation and other media.

The most obvious is the second woman, whose chin and lips are comprised of the first woman’s exposed belly and cutoff shirt, respectively. Lady No. 1’s necklace serves as the other’s closed eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNrSd_0gOTYJtz00
The second woman comprises the main gal’s torso.

The third female consists of the lady’s billowing dress and elbow, which lends the appearance of her face in profile.

The third gal is comprised of the main woman’s elbow and fluttering clothing.
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pScsK_0gOTYJtz00
Break the world record by solving this optical illusion in six seconds

Still too easy? Take a gander at the fourth member of the cornea-confusing quartet, which is comprised of the first gal’s right arm with her forearm serving as the woman’s gown while her fingers and phone make up her smaller counterpart’s arms and head.

The female-centric optical illusion baffled puzzle lovers on Twitter with one writing, “I can’t see more than 1!”

“I can’t find the fourth,” rued another . “I’ve got the main image and two in the left. Send help!”

Last week, brainteaser buffs were left scratching their heads over an animal-based optical illusion that challenged them to find the blue-eyed fox in record time. Meanwhile, only the top 1% of people can find all the animals in this mind-bending illustration of a silhouetted bear.

The last, and hardest to spot woman, is comprised of the main gal’s hand and forearm.

Comments / 0

New York Post

