The FBI Has Seized the Phone of Trump Adviser John Eastman

By Virginia Chamlee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI has seized the phone of attorney John Eastman — a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a central figure in the investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. In a legal filing, Eastman's attorney said the phone was seized by federal agents as...

