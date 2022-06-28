ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Wolff jumps to LIV Golf after PGA Tour struggles

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Matthew Wolff is ditching his PGA Tour struggles for LIV Golf’s millions.

The 23-year-old is among the latest golfers to jump ship to the Saudi-backed tour, which will hold its second event this week at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Ore. LIV Golf announced Monday that Wolff, Carlos Ortiz and No. 2-ranked amateur Eugenio Chacarra .

Wolff burst onto the scene in 2019 with his unusual swing and earned his first PGA Tour win in July 2019 at the 3M Open. He then finished tied for fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship and second at the 2020 US Open.

That rookie-year win, however, remains Wolff’s lone victory since turning pro after winning an NCAA title at Oklahoma State. After taking several months off last year to address his mental health , he finished tied for 15th at the 2021 US Open but hasn’t made a cut at a major since. (His frustrating Masters this year included a snapped club .)

Wolff had missed three straight cuts and four out of five before just making the cut at last weekend’s Travelers Championship. thanks to a second-round 4-under 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5LJp_0gOTYFN500
Matthew Wolff hits a shot at the Travlers Championship on Thursday.
AP

“Unfortunately, I’ve been in a really bad spot for a while now,” Wolff told The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro on Friday . “The last six or so months, I’ve been really hard on myself and it’s been affecting my golf.”

The PGA Tour previously announced players joining LIV Golf will be suspended indefinitely from the tour.

