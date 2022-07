“Sister Wives” star Leon Brown came out as transgender on Tuesday in a candid post shared to Instagram. “Here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans,” the reality star, 26, captioned a slideshow. “My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them,” the TLC personality continued. “I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.” Leon noted that they were “pretty young” when they knew they didn’t identify as a girl. “Unfortunately I grew up in...

