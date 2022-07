On 6/27/2022, My fiancé, my father in law, and I were In Fredericksburg to visit and walk around. As we were heading back to our car to head home, I noticed the heart clipped to one of the benches next to our car. It’s beautiful colors is what caught my eye. Thank you so much for whoever left it for us to find! It made our day!

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO