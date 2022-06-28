ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

No one hurt in fire at manufacturer in Aurora

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was hurt in a fire at a manufacturing facility in Aurora Monday. The Aurora Fire Department says it happened...

www.wspynews.com

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo

Fire officials say one person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital after a large box truck rolled over near Marengo Thursday morning. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:43 a.m. Thursday to Route 20 and Church Road in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire and […] The post Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
walls102.com

One person dead after driving into Illinois River, eluding police

OTTAWA – The occupant of a vehicle that plunged into the Illinois River in Ottawa, has died. According to Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson, on Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to. stop a vehicle in the area of Norris Dr. and Canal St. Police say the vehicle fled...
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Home damaged in Oswego fire

No one was hurt, but a home was deemed uninhabitable following a fire that started in a garage Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Belmont Street. The Oswego Fire Protection District says by the time firefighters arrived the fire had spread from a garage to the home. The fire was put out in about two hours. The fire protection district had five hose lines going to fight the blaze.
OSWEGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner IDs driver killed after crash left truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 near Gurnee

The coroner’s office has identified a Wisconsin man who was killed after his box truck became fully engulfed in flames following a crash on Interstate 94 near Gurnee last week. An autopsy performed last Thursday on Lawrence Stone, 66, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, indicated that he died as a result of multiple injuries from a vehicle […] The post Coroner IDs driver killed after crash left truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 near Gurnee appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
GURNEE, IL
chicagopopular.com

Munster Officer dismissed from his post after disastrous accident

While traveling on the 1400 block of the Munster Police Officer Ridge Road, he observed a violator traveling west at high speed and getting in and out of traffic. The officer made a U-turn on Ridge Road and attempted to catch the violator. Police reported that in the Ridge Road...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Driver seriously injured, trapped after semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 94 near Deerfield

Authorities say a driver was trapped and seriously injured after a semi-truck pulling a tractor-trailer rolled over during a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Deerfield. The Illinois State Police and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District responded around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday to Interstate 94 north of Route 22 in Deerfield for a report of a two-vehicle […] The post Driver seriously injured, trapped after semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 94 near Deerfield appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
DEERFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 33-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. when he saw two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him in the 6500 block of South Green Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake police investigating man found dead behind school

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - A man was found dead Wednesday behind a school in suburban Chicago. Shortly before 7 p.m., police and fire department officials responded to the rear property of Crystal Lake Central High School for a report of a man having a mental health crisis. When authorities arrived...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police To Issue Citations On Homeless Panhandling In the Middle of Traffic

Route 30 and Hennepin Dr/a popular spot for panhandlers. The Joliet Police department is looking to stop a dangerous situation at area intersections. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans joined the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL and says beginning this weekend, the department will start issuing citations to panhandlers in the street. Evans says they’re not cracking down on panhandlers per se, just those in the roadway. Panhandling is not an illegal act according to the U.S. Supreme Court. But Evans says they don’t have the right to panhandle in the roadway. Evans says it’s a safety issue. There have been accidents reported where motorists have hit those in the roadway.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people injured, one critically, in Princeton Park shooting early Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.Area detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men found dead in Kankakee home

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - Three men were found shot to death in a home Wednesday afternoon in suburban Chicago. The bodies were found around 2 p.m. inside a Kankakee two-unit rental home located in the 600 block of West Merchant Street. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots just before 3...
KANKAKEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into CPD squad car

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman was driving southbound around 11:51 p.m. when she blew through a stop light and struck a Chicago police car on the passenger side in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Car enters river at Ottawa; driver's body recovered

Divers recover a driver from the Illinois River at Ottawa early Thursday. Police Chief Brent Roalson said, just before midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop at Norris and Canal. In so doing, though, the suspect drove away, going south on La Salle, across Veterans Bridge and entering Allen Park. Police witnessed the vehicle drive over a bank and into the river.
OTTAWA, IL
WGN News

Motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove Village crash

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Elk Grove Village. At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Busse Road and Touhy Avenue on the report of a crash. Police said a semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old woman from Landon, South Carolina, and a motorcyclist […]
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 27, shot at Park Manor gas station

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded at a gas station Wednesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. The 27-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat in a vehicle at a gas station around 3 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Round Lake Beach man accused of having methamphetamine

A Round Lake Beach man is being charged with having methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Kendall County deputies in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive Tuesday. 23-year-old Shaun M. Cleary Jr. is charged with possession of controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff's office says the traffic stop was for an equipment violation. Cleary was placed under arrest and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. He since posted bond to be released.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL

