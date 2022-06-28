No one hurt in fire at manufacturer in Aurora

Route 30 and Hennepin Dr/a popular spot for panhandlers. The Joliet Police department is looking to stop a dangerous situation at area intersections. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans joined the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL and says beginning this weekend, the department will start issuing citations to panhandlers in the street. Evans says they’re not cracking down on panhandlers per se, just those in the roadway. Panhandling is not an illegal act according to the U.S. Supreme Court. But Evans says they don’t have the right to panhandle in the roadway. Evans says it’s a safety issue. There have been accidents reported where motorists have hit those in the roadway.

JOLIET, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO