A coalition of 10 environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit late Tuesday challenging the first onshore oil and gas lease sale held under the Biden administration. The groups — including the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and WildEarth Guardians — alleged that the lease sale violated the National Environmental Policy Act and Federal Land Policy and Management Act, arguing additional drilling would contribute to climate change. The lawsuit noted that the Biden administration itself has acknowledged the "fundamentally incremental nature of the climate crisis."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO