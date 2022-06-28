ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato man arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

(BCN) — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of arson and vandalism in Novato, police said Monday. Conn Michael Prescott, 61, of Emerald Lake Hills, was arrested after police discovered a series of fires in a business on Roblar Drive around 5:44 a.m. Novato fire investigators determined that the fires were intentionally set.

During this investigation, officers learned that two SMART Train buildings had also been vandalized.

Later that morning, police responded to reports of someone breaking into Crave restaurant on Roblar Drive. Witnesses said they saw a man damaging the front window.

Police set up a perimeter around the restaurant, but witnesses said that they believed the suspect was now next door in a dental office, causing damage to equipment, walls and windows.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Prescott, and asked him to exit the building, which officers said he refused to do.

Police said they had to chase him before he could be detained.

According to investigators, Prescott matches the person seen on surveillance footage.

Prescott was arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism, burglary and other charges. The cost of damages is estimated to be $300,000, police said.

