Sue Henderson has resigned as president of New Jersey City University, according to a statement from Joseph F. Scott, chair of the NJCU board of trustees. Henderson’s resignation will be effective as of July 1, at which time Jason Kroll, vice president & chief strategy officer, will lead the transition in leadership as acting president of NJCU per the board’s request. Kroll has asked that he not be considered a candidate for the permanent post, and the board said it will honor those wishes.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO