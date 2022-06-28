TRAFFIC: Route 202 reduced to one lane from South Hadley to Granby

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 202 from South Hadley to Granby will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic beginning Wednesday for paving.

Beginning from the intersection of Route 202 and Route 33 in South Hadley, the road will be reduced to one lane for a nearly two mile stretch of the road, up to the intersection of Route 202 and Pleasant Street in Granby. The alternating one-way traffic pattern begins Wednesday and will continue into Friday from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Drivers in the area should expect delays, reduced speeds and use caution.

