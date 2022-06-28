TRAFFIC: Route 202 reduced to one lane from South Hadley to Granby
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 202 from South Hadley to Granby will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic beginning Wednesday for paving.Fourth of July weekend traffic map in Massachusetts
Beginning from the intersection of Route 202 and Route 33 in South Hadley, the road will be reduced to one lane for a nearly two mile stretch of the road, up to the intersection of Route 202 and Pleasant Street in Granby. The alternating one-way traffic pattern begins Wednesday and will continue into Friday from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Drivers in the area should expect delays, reduced speeds and use caution.
