State officials are warning the public about the risk of fentanyl-laced drugs amid evidence that New Hampshire has seen an uptick in overdoses this year. At a press conference outside Concord Hospital Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu, Commissioner Bob Quinn of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, and a panel of medical professionals said those increases in overdoses and overdose deaths may be a result of drugs that are more potent than realized.

HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO