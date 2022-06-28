Here are the 2022 dates for DFW Restaurant Week. (Hint: The deals last a month.)

An overview of dishes at Texas de Brazil, which usually offers a DFW Restaurant Week special. Benjamin Gibson/Handout photo

DFW Restaurant Week starts Aug. 8 ...

Hey, Bud! When is Restaurant Week this year?

—A daily question

DFW Restaurant Week, the 25th annual summer dining promotion featuring $39 and $49 dinners to partially benefit Fort Worth and Dallas charities, is Aug. 8-Sept. 4. Get the restaurant list on July 11 and book reservations.

New this year: a $29 brunch and a $99 “signature” dinner, with 20% of all food proceeds donated to either the Lena Pope children’s agency in Fort Worth or to a Dallas food bank. The specials usually include prime steakhouses and most fine-dining restaurants.

An apricot soufflé at Rise Souffle, which usually offers a Restaurant Week special. Ralph Lauer/Star-Telegram archives

... and ends Sept. 4. Book on July 11

Hey, Bud! I thought you said it was Restaurant “Week”?

—Some wiseacre every year

Technically. Restaurant Week is Aug. 8-14, but it’s so popular that some restaurants now extend it through August and Labor Day, at a slow time when they need customers. Some restaurants even start it early with a “preview weekend” Aug. 4-7.

The point is, go out and eat as often as you can because you’re getting a special deal and Lena Pope is getting a donation.

The new Heim Barbecue at 5333 White Settlement Road faces the West Fork of the Trinity River. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

Heim BBQ to host Goldee’s, Panther City, Dayne’s

Hey, Bud! Isn’t there some barbecue event in August?

—West side guy

Texas Monthly magazine will bring its annual Barbecue Festival previews to Heim Barbecue on the River Aug. 18, and it’s a chance to eat lots of great barbecue at one stop. Heim will be serving along with state-ranked No. 1 Goldee’s Barbecue near Kennedale, Panther City BBQ and Dayne’s Craft Barbecue . Tickets are $172 including taxes and fees.