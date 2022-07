Jalen Brunson’s career with the Dallas Mavericks has been nothing short of extraordinary. So, it’s no wonder the Knicks are offering an expensive contract to sign him. Jalen Brunson’s girlfriend, Ali Marks, moved to Dallas to be closer to him. If the rumors are true, she might be relocating to New York soon. Knicks fans are already intrigued by the new WAG and want to know more about who she is. We delve into her background in this Ali Marks wiki.

