Lancaster County phone thief wanted

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who stole an AT&T employee’s phone. Ephrata Police say a man entered the AT&T store and said he was interested in purchasing a new...

Reward offered for State Police suspect possibly in Lancaster County

(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.
2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
PA Man Killed By Tree He Was Cutting Down, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a tree he was cutting down fell on him Wednesday, June 29, authorities said. David Crossett, 39, was cutting the tree behind his Hartz Road home in Ruscombmanor Township when it shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground around 5:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
Tragedy At Southern York County Campground

NEW FREEDOM – A missing 12-year-old boy from a southern York County campground has been found dead. Southern Regional Police reported that Pay Kahi was reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom. The boy had been part of a youth group at the campground. The York County Coroner reports that he was found deceased in a pool just before 2 a.m. today.
Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants in Chester County

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold multiple warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Khyleil A. Triplette. The two arrest warrants were issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 on June 21, 2022. The first is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Marshalls & HomeGoods store located at 436 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Exton, Pennsylvania. The second is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Homesense home furnishing store located at 107 E. Swedesford Rd. in Exton. In both, Triplette is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
Lancaster man steals over $5k of construction equipment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested and charged a man they say stole over $5,000 worth of construction equipment back in February. According to police, 42-year-old David E. Coello-Cedeno was charged after an investigation was completed regarding a reported burglary. The construction company reported that an unknown person entered one of their sites and took $5,733 worth of equipment.
Vehicle slams into Dauphin County home

HERSHEY, Pa. — According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched for a vehicle stuck in a residential home. The incident occurred along the 1400 block of E. Derry Road in Hershey, Dauphin County. Fire personnel confirmed the vehicle, a tractor-trailer cab struck the front of the...
Dauphin County sobriety checkpoint planned for July 4 weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Dauphin County during the holiday weekend (July 1 through July 4). The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads. State Police want to remind community...
PSP corporal faces four misdemeanor charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators. That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9. Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with […]
Police Probe ‘Suspicious' Death of Toddler in Berks County

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Authorities were investigating the “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old girl in a Berks County home Thursday morning. The child’s mother was in custody and considered a suspect after police officers found the child unresponsive in the home on the 100 block of West 46th Street in Exeter Township, township police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said.
Boat motor stolen from Lebanon County property

FREDRICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boat motor was stolen from a Lebanon County residence on Sunday, June 26. According to a release statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, June 27, troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street in Bethel Township for a theft of a boat motor.
More than $900 worth of fireworks stolen in Lancaster County

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – More than $900 worth of fireworks were stolen from a Lancaster County gas station stand. Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded to the Marathon/High’s Gas Station on Furnace Hills Pike on June 25 for a report of stolen fireworks. An employee was working the...
Pennsylvania mother charged in death of 3-year-old daughter

BERKS COUNTY - Authorities say a Berks County mother is facing charges for allegedly strangling her 3-year-old daughter to death inside the family's home early Thursday morning. Solange White, 32, has been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault. Officers from the Exeter Township...
Royersford Man Facing Drug Charges in Joint Investigation

WEST CHESTER PA – A 34-year-old Royersford man, formerly of Pottstown, has been arrested on multiple charges after law enforcers found more than 37 pounds of illegal drugs in his home, located in part near his children’s toys, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Tuesday (June 28, 2022).
