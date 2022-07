The Boone County Fiscal Court unanimously passed a budget with 6% raises for all staff and the sheriff’s department beginning July 1. The $243 million budget was originally designed to include a 3% raise on July 1, and then merit-based raises after performance reviews were completed in the fall. Commissioner Jesse Brewer said with rising inflation, he felt it would be better to lump the two raises together.

