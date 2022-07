SOUTH AKRON — As they have since 2019, the world’s best senior golfers will be taking on Firestone Country Club’s South Course. The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the last to have Bridgestone as the title sponsor, will be held July 7-10. Beginning next year — and for at least three years after that — the title sponsor will be Kaulig Companies, of Hudson.

