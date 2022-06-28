Biggest Questions We Have After 'Westworld' Season 4, Episode 1

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 1 of Westworld.Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) imagined a story in which she didn’t have to be a damsel. Born into the fake world of Westworld as an artificial human, she is bound to the storyline written for her, a script from which she cannot stray too far from. Humans pay exorbitantly to visit Westworld and subject Dolores and her kind to any number of horrific, violent acts. She, and every other host like her, suffers for the entertainment of the guests, only to have her mind wiped to do it all again, over and over. Dolores dreamed of finding her own voice, and when she wakes up from her long dream and gains true sentience, she does so violently. She leads an uprising of hosts to reclaim the Westworld park, and she leaves a trail of dead guests along the way. Escaping into the real world by copying her mind into a host replica of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), Dolores brings with her five pearls– copies of her mind. The arrival of the show’s fourth and final season begs the question: how many versions of Dolores are still out there?

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO