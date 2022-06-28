Cleveland Clinic leads $33M funding round for its medical tech spinoff

Patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) have a low nutritional status and a high mortality risk. The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is a predictive marker of malnutrition. However, the association between unplanned hemodialysis (HD) and GNRI with mortality remains unclear. In total, 162 patients underwent HD at our hospital. They were divided into two groups: those with unplanned initiation with a central venous catheter (CVC; n"‰="‰62) and those with planned initiation with prepared vascular access (n"‰="‰100). There were no significant differences in sex, age, malignant tumor, hypertension, and vascular disease, while there were significant differences in the times from the first visit to HD initiation (zero vs. six times, p"‰<"‰0.001) and days between the first visit and HD initiation (5 vs. 175Â days, p"‰<"‰0.001). The CVC insertion group had significantly lower GNRI scores at initiation (85.7 vs. 99.0, p"‰<"‰0.001). The adjusted hazard ratios were 4.002 and 3.018 for the GNRI scores and frequency, respectively. The 3-year survival rate was significantly lower in the CVC"‰+"‰low GNRI group (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The GNRI after 1Â month was significantly inferior in the CVC insertion group. Inadequate general management due to late referral to the nephrology department is a risk factor for patients with ESRD.

