The list of damage is growing every day. The crypto market has lost more than $2.1 trillion since its November high, according to data from the firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, is down 71% to $20,086.93 from its November 10 all-time high of $69,044.77. Ether, the Ethereum platform token and second largest cryptocurrency by market value, is down 76.8% to $1,129.75 from its November all-time high of $4,878.26.

