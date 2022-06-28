ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

SPAM returning to the menu at Rutter’s

By Avery Van Etten
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31z42a_0gOTV9hF00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Would you like some SPAM with that mac and cheese? Rutter’s, headquartered in York, announced on Tuesday that SPAM is returning to its menu through August.

Rutter’s SPAM featured menu items will include SPAM burgers, breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese, a pretzel roll sandwich, and a breakfast bowl, according to a release from Rutter’s.

Sheetz lowers price of gasoline for Fourth of July weekend

The special food items can be ordered at Rutter’s kiosks or found in the stores’ hot holds. This will be the second time the company is offering limited-time SPAM products; they first made their way onto the menu in 2021.

The SPAM items are offered through a partnership between Rutter’s and Hormel Foods. “We’re excited to bring back the iconic SPAM products to our menu,” said Chad White, Rutter’s Food Service Category Manager, in the press release. “Innovation is always fun for us and the customers, and that’s why we’re bringing SPAM back again!”

