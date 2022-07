FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The abnormally dry weather will continue for at least the next few days. A warming trend will also begin on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be hot with the approach of a cold front. This front late Friday afternoon into the early Saturday hours may be the chance that we need for rain. Unfortunately the chance for rain is not high and many areas will miss this rain. The dry trend is expected to continue into next week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO