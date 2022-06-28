ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls 2022 F-150 Lightning EV for Tire Pressure Warning Glitches

Cover picture for the articleFord issued a recall for 2,886 examples of the F-150 Lightning for a software bug in the tire pressure monitoring system. Driving on improperly inflated tires can impair vehicle handling and increase the risk of a crash. What's next. Ford will send an over-the-air update to fix the issue...

