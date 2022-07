CENTER HARBOR — “Yikes! This is our last season. Thank you for 30 years!” is the signs on the doors of Yikes! American Craft Gallery at 23 Main Street and Route 25. Diane Campbell, owner of Yikes! Gallery has announced that this will be their last season of the store. “We thank our customers and community and offer an ongoing customer appreciation storewide sale throughout this season with a plan of closing by Columbus Day weekend."

