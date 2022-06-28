ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko

wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s primary day in New York. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded June 27. The...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Andrew Giuliani invokes famous dad in bid for NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — After 2020, Rudy Giuliani is not someone most politicians would summon to hold a news conference on their behalf. As the frontman of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Giuliani made notorious appearances before cameras where he espoused baseless theories — once while doing an impression of actor Joe Pesci as dark streaks of what appeared to be hair dye ran down his face — and another outside a Philadelphia landscaping company. This past week, his unsupported accusations and the fallout of those claims became the centerpiece of hearings from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

How Deep Is The Hudson River?

The Hudson River is 315 miles long and 30 feet deep on average, although its deepest point goes much deeper. In fact, it is the deepest river in the United States. It was named after Henry Hudson, an Englishman who sailed for the Dutch East India Company. This river travels from north to south through New York and New Jersey before reaching the Atlantic Ocean. This river is believed to have originated between 13,000 and 26,000 years ago! On average, the river is shallow, but there are sections that are extremely deep. So, what is the Hudson River’s maximum depth? Let’s find out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Rudy Giuliani slapped on back inside New York grocery store

Rudy Giuliani was slapped on the back in a Staten Island grocery store while campaigning for his son on Sunday, the former New York City mayor and police said. Driving the news: The New York Police Department told Axios over the phone that a 39-year-old suspect from Staten Island was arrested and charged with second-degree assault following the incident in ShopRite.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
James Patterson

Comments / 0

Community Policy