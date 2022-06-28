Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko

The Hudson River is 315 miles long and 30 feet deep on average, although its deepest point goes much deeper. In fact, it is the deepest river in the United States. It was named after Henry Hudson, an Englishman who sailed for the Dutch East India Company. This river travels from north to south through New York and New Jersey before reaching the Atlantic Ocean. This river is believed to have originated between 13,000 and 26,000 years ago! On average, the river is shallow, but there are sections that are extremely deep. So, what is the Hudson River’s maximum depth? Let’s find out!

