A fire this morning just west of Bemidji caused moderate damage to a home in Eckles Township. The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire located on Theatre Lane NW in Eckles Township around 6:53 a.m. According to a release from Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, firefighters arrived to a single-story residential-type structure that had smoke showing from the outside. Reports also stated that firefighters entered the structure with a thermal imaging camera that helped them locate the fire inside a bathroom.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO