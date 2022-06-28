ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Autowriterpro uses AI to generate new articles for $40

By Stack Commerce
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Whether you’re a blogger, or small business owner, updating your audience with fresh content can keep them engaged. However, delivering material daily or even weekly can be...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 1

Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Outsourcing#Content Creation#Engadget#Ai#Trustpilot
Engadget

The post-Roe data privacy nightmare is way bigger than period tracking apps

Since the Supreme Court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked, influencers, activists and privacy advocates have urged users to delete period-tracking apps from their devices and remove their information from associated services. With abortion now outlawed in several states, data from such apps could be used in criminal investigations against abortion seekers, and a missed period — or even simply an unlogged one — could be used as evidence of a crime.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Facebook Groups gains a new channels feature to enable users to connect in focused settings

There are three types of channels that admins can create: chat, audio and feed. Community chat channels can be used as a place for people to message, collaborate and talk about specific topics in a more real-time way across both Facebook Groups and Messenger. Once you create a chat, you can name it and decide if you want it to be invite only. When you join a chat, you’ll be able to send messages and receive notifications. If the chat becomes full and you’re inactive, you may have to join again.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Spotify Expands Marquee Self-Serve Ad-Buying Option to More Markets

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. U.S.-based artists on Spotify can now use its Marquee self-serve ad-buying option to promote their eligible releases in 14 markets, directly via the Spotify...
MUSIC
Engadget

Amazon discounts Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've had any Blink cameras on your to-buy list, you're in...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Facebook Groups are being revamped to look like Discord

Facebook Groups are about to get some big changes, and if you’ve used Discord, the new approach should seem pretty darn familiar. Meta is testing a new left-aligned sidebar and channels list for Groups, and the changes are giving me some serious Discord vibes. Meta is even evoking Discord with a purple accent color.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Snap Unveils Its Premium Subscription Product, Snapchat+

Social media and camera company Snap (SNAP) has unveiled a new, subscription-based element for its flagship platform Snapchat. The paid premium subscription is called Snapchat+, and users can access its added perks for a monthly fee. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how to get Snapchat+, how much it costs, and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

5 ways to seize the opportunities created by recent chaos in ad tech

Most recently, media technology stocks have become highly volatile for a host of reasons. While many marketers are reallocating budget away from these platforms, and prioritizing more stable channels like Google Adwords and Amazon Marketing, there are always new opportunities born of shifts in the market. For example, the dip...
MARKETS
CNN

Try these different and dynamic ways to learn a new language, offered by Babbel

If you're interested in learning a new language, you may have heard of Babbel, the premium, subscription-based language learning platform. If you haven't, settle in and read on to get the scoop on this bestselling method. Babbel is an entertaining, flexible language app that provides quick results, according to tens of thousands of users. One testimonial reads, "An addictively fun and easy way to learn a new language or brush up on language skills!" The reason it can be so "fun and easy" while also being effective is the way that lessons are created. Babbel has over 150 linguistic experts crafting short yet effective lessons that can be worked into any schedule. You can squeeze in a 10-minute lesson each day, right? That's like one Instagram check, and it's time better spent than falling into a black hole of TikTok videos.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google is making its password manager easier to use across all platforms

Is updating its to make it easier to use and more consistent across platforms. The tool could also help users make their accounts more secure following the upgrades. For one thing, Google is making the password management experience the same in Chrome and Android settings. It will automatically group together passwords for the same sites and apps.
INTERNET
Axios

Scoop: Google moves to keep campaign messages out of spam

Google has asked the Federal Election Commission to green light a program that could keep campaign emails from ending up in spam folders, according to a filing obtained by Axios. Why it matters: Google has come under fire that its algorithms unfairly target conservative content across its services, and that...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Channel Online

Starting a YouTube channel takes a lot of work, and unless you’re one of a few exceptions, you’re unlikely to succeed overnight. In addition to regularly uploading high-quality videos that provide value to your target audience, you’ll also need to focus on marketing your channel. You can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

Internal Facebook memo warns company must be disciplined, prioritize ruthlessly

Chief Product Officer Chris Cox warned employees at Facebook-parent Meta that lean times are ahead. To make up for the effects of last year's Apple privacy update, which decreased the company's ability to target ads, Meta will invest in Instagram Reels, its TikTok competitor, as well as shopping and messaging features.
BUSINESS

