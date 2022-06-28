ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Weird Texas Law Says No Need For License-You’re Married If You Just Do This!

By Gunner
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is here-the season of weddings! And anyone who's ever been the asker or the asked knows there's a lot of pre-planning that goes into the whole thing... Of course, you want it to be a memorable event for everyone--so flowers, location (maybe the same spot you met or had your...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
Tom Handy

These Texas Companies Support Women who want an Abortion

After the historic announcement by the Supreme Court last Friday on Roe vs. Wade, several companies Texas have made its own policy for employees. These companies include American Express, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, who said they would cover employee travel costs out of state. Others, such as Apple, Starbucks, Lyft, and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia also went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy