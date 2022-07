Continuity of care is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver as intense GP workloads now amount to the “most worrying crisis in decades,” according to a medical leader.Professor Martin Marshall, the chair of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), believes the bond between a GP and their patient is based on trust, often built over time, and is under threat.He is set to tell the RCGP annual conference in London that the challenges GPs face in having the time to try to really get to know their patients pose an “existential threat” to patient care and to the future of general...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO