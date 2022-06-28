Willowick Public Library plans monthlong donation drive to benefit Lake Humane Society

The Gathering Place now has a new community focal point: the “Gather Thrift & Café" located at 3883 Altama Avenue in Brunswick. Open to the entire community, the center is strategically situated near the College of Coastal Georgia and Brunswick High School to provide a safe space for students to study, meet with others, grab coffee, or do some shopping. The G Café opens at 6:30 a.m. and G Thrift at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday until 8 p.m. Both open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. Proceeds fuel the mission of The Gathering Place, a Christian youth mentorship and leadership development organization with the goal to reach, equip, and send students with the Gospel. For more information, visit thegp.org.
