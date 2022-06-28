ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Willowick Public Library plans monthlong donation drive to benefit Lake Humane Society

By Editorial Staff
News-Herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Willowick Public Library will be accepting donations July 1-30 under the Christmas tree to benefit the Lake Humane Society. On July 30, from 10 a.m. to...

News-Herald.com

Willoughby Library, Fine Arts Association offering charcoal drawing class during ArtsFest

Join the Willoughby Library and Fine Arts Association for a charcoal drawing class that will be held July 16 during the 31st Annual Willoughby ArtsFest. Melissa Sexstella from the Fine Arts Association will teach participants how to draw with charcoal, according to a news release. The class is limited to 12 children per slot, and available time slots are 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:45 p.m.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers to hold program on pest management

Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold their next Meet Us In The Garden presentation at 10 a.m., July 9, at Mentor Public Library, 8215 Mentor Ave. Learn IPM, or Integrated Pest Management, to see how to manage pest damage using the most economical methods that also produce the least possible hazards to people, property, and the environment, according to a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Library taking student submissions for Summer Fun Photo Contest

Submissions are now being taken for Willoughby Library’s Summer Fun Photo Contest. Students can send in a favorite photo capturing summer fun to photocontest@welibrary.info. Include name, age, school, brief description and title of the photo. Submissions must be 10MB or less and 4800 pixels maximum. Contest runs through July...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

‘Tour’ Civil War sites at Mentor library

The National Park Service oversees dozens of sites involving the military, political and civil-rights history of the Civil War. Allison Powell – a ranger from James A. Garfield National Historic Site – will lead an armchair tour of several such sites at noon on July 13 at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch.
MENTOR, OH
cityofmentor.com

Come to the Ultimate Beach Party on July 16th in Mentor

Headlands Beach Fest is a family-friendly event which celebrates the elements of wind, water, and sand on Ohio’s longest beach. Headlands BeachFest returns to the Headlands Beach State Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The “ultimate beach party” features all-day entertainment, hands-on activities, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and is highlighted by the Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Wickliffe Public Library hosting ‘Three World Changing Events in Three Years’

Wickliffe Public Library will be hosting the program “Three World Changing Events in Three Years” at 7 p.m., July 25. World War I, the 1918 Pandemic and passage of Women’s Suffrage by the U.S. Senate occurred between 1917 and 1919 changed peoples’ lives forever and Cheryl McClellan will discuss the impact on her grandparents and give tips on how to find a person’s own ancestors’ experiences, according to a news release.
WICKLIFFE, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga SWCD, Geauga County Auditor co-hosting program on how to access maps of properties

Curious to find information about soil types, drainage patterns, and stream locations on your property or a piece of land in Geauga County?. The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District and the Geauga County Auditor’s Office are collaborating to present “There’s A MAP for That!” from 6 to 8 p.m., July 14, at the Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive in Chardon.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Ashtabula Art Center has new show, annual painting prize | Gallery Glances

It’s time to celebrate! The Fourth of July is always filled with celebration, and there seems no better time to be reminded of the late President Ronald Reagan’s words on freedom, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Those are words worth contemplating, especially on a day that we celebrate our freedom. It’s a fragile thing, and complacency allows many to give it up with realizing it cannot be returned without a fight, as our American history will attest.
ASHTABULA, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria: Homeless women said they lived at Bridge Pointe before forced out

Three young women who found themselves homeless June 28 said they ended up on the street after they were kicked out of an apartment at Bridge Pointe Commons where they had been living with one of the girl’s boyfriend for the past two months. Malika Rembert and Mika Rembert,...
News-Herald.com

Mentor library invites kids to chalk event

Kids of all ages can make chalk paint and use it to transform the driveway at Mentor Public Library’s Main Lawn into a beautiful aquarium. The program will be at 1 p.m. on July 14. It’s both fun and free to join. Due to limited space, registration is required. Sign up at www.mentorpl.org or by calling the library at 440-255-8811 ext. 3.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville, Leroy townships to allow consumer-grade fireworks

The trustees in Painesville and Leroy townships have each decided to allow Ohio House Bill 172 to go into effect on July 1, legalizing the regulated discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on specified holidays. As noted online by the State Fire Marshal, the law permits the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks from...
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

‘Bridge to Willoughby’s Future’ art piece graces downtown’s entrance

Artist Bill Rigo’s concept of incorporating elements of Willoughby’s past, present and future into one design has been brought to life at the entrance of Willoughby’s historic downtown. According to Rigo, the art piece is named “The Bridge to Willoughby’s Future,” which considers the city’s history and...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Madison Village will continue its ban on fireworks

Madison Village Council has declined to have the community covered by a new state law that will permit consumer-grade fireworks to be set off on or around specific holidays each year. Instead, council approved legislation at its June 27 meeting to reaffirm a village ordinance prohibiting the discharge, ignition or...
MADISON, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community members unsure about future

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At one point there were at least 300 hundred occupied units in the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community but now a quick drive through shows many have fallen into disrepair. However, many of the homes that remain occupied, about 130, are well kept and the people...
elegantislandliving.net

Gather Thrift and Café Now Open

The Gathering Place now has a new community focal point: the “Gather Thrift & Café" located at 3883 Altama Avenue in Brunswick. Open to the entire community, the center is strategically situated near the College of Coastal Georgia and Brunswick High School to provide a safe space for students to study, meet with others, grab coffee, or do some shopping. The G Café opens at 6:30 a.m. and G Thrift at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday until 8 p.m. Both open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. Proceeds fuel the mission of The Gathering Place, a Christian youth mentorship and leadership development organization with the goal to reach, equip, and send students with the Gospel. For more information, visit thegp.org.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Morning Journal

Lorain’s St. Anthony gym/social hall fire ruled arson by state fire marshal

An early morning fire that was intentionally set June 30, caused about $1 million in damages to the social hall and gym at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Lorain. The church and school, which are part of a four-building campus at 1305 E. Erie Ave., escaped damage in the blaze that the state fire marshal suspects was arson.
LORAIN, OH

