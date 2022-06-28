Willowick Public Library plans monthlong donation drive to benefit Lake Humane Society

It’s time to celebrate! The Fourth of July is always filled with celebration, and there seems no better time to be reminded of the late President Ronald Reagan’s words on freedom, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Those are words worth contemplating, especially on a day that we celebrate our freedom. It’s a fragile thing, and complacency allows many to give it up with realizing it cannot be returned without a fight, as our American history will attest.

ASHTABULA, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO