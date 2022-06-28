ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver’s view.

The recall covers Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch. That can cause it to malfunction and stay unlatched even when the hood is closed. The hood could fly open if the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly after engine service.

Nissan is working on a remedy. Owners are expected to be notified by letter starting July 18. They’ll be notified again once a repair is developed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#The Recall#Vehicles#Pathfinders
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Gas Mileage Figures Are Better Than Expected

Australia is one of the biggest markets for the Ford Ranger and the Ford Ranger Raptor. It's also the nation that leads the development of these crucial global models. That's why the land down under is getting access to these new models before the rest of the world. But there are some benefits as we at least get to learn more exciting things about this highly-anticipated model before it reaches our shores.
CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy