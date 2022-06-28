ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND Attorney General: ‘Trigger Law’ conditions valid, abortion ban goes into effect July 28

By Keith Darnay
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley notified the Legislative Council Tuesday that the state’s abortion ban law passed by the 2007 Legislature has been legally “triggered” and goes into effect July 28.

The legislation, which bans all abortions in North Dakota except in cases of rape, incest or to preserve the life of the mother, was written to take effect only when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision of the early 1970s.

Last week, the court did just that when it ruled in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization .

By North Dakota law, the attorney general must validate that the conditions have been met for the so-called “trigger law” to go into effect.

His certification letter to the Legislative Council is that validation.

“Therefore, in my capacity as Attorney General of North Dakota, I hereby certify that the preconditions for enforcement of N.D.C.C. 12.1-31-12 have been satisfied, and this provision shall be given its full effect on July 28, 2022, the thirtieth day after the date of this certification letter,” Wrigley wrote.

The state’s abortion law and the attorney general’s ruling mean North Dakota’s only abortion clinic must shut down at the end of July. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo has already made plans to move across the Red River into neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota. A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the costs of the move has raised more than $760,000 as of Tuesday morning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Legislative Council#The U S Supreme Court#Fargo#Gofundme
