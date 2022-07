William “Mr. Bill” Toepp, passed away on April 24, 2022, at his home in Bradenton, FL. Bill was born in Rome on October 30, 1953 to the late William and Beverly Toepp. He attended St. Peter’s School and graduated from Rome Catholic High in 1971. He then enlisted into the U.S. Navy and worked as an optician in Virginia. He was honorably discharged and worked briefly at Revere Copper. Bill graduated from Upstate Medical University with a degree in Respiratory Therapy in 1980. He moved to Bradenton, FL after graduation and worked at Blake Memorial Hospital and Manatee Hospital over the years. He worked hard to maintain excellence in service to his patients and as a supervisor.

