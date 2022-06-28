ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

It’s been 1000 days since Microsoft unveiled the Surface Neo

By Zac Bowden
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

Today marks 1000 days since Microsoft unveiled the Surface Neo to the world. It also unveiled a number of other products, including the Surface Pro X and Surface Duo . All of the products announced on October 2, 2019 have since shipped to varying degrees of success, except for one: Surface Neo, the product many of us were most excited for still hasn't shipped. So, 1000 days on, what happened?

The last official word from Microsoft on the whereabouts of Surface Neo is that it has been postponed alongside Windows 10X . In reality, both projects are pretty much dead, with no active plans to bring either to market any time soon.

Because of this, Surface Neo as a product is still shrouded in mystery. Microsoft didn't share much info when it was unveiled, and certainly hasn't shared more info since. So, here's everything I've heard about the Surface Neo over the last couple of years, from those familiar with the product and Microsoft's plans for it at the time.

These were some of the specs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XltTQ_0gOTSl4700

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft never officially detailed all the specs for the Surface Neo, but over the last two years I have heard bits of info from people internally at Microsoft who were testing the hardware. Each display had a resolution of 1440 x 1928, and the entry-level model had 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device was powered by an Intel Core i5-L16G7, the same chip found in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold .

I’m unsure if Microsoft ever confirmed that the Surface Neo would support LTE, but there were certainly versions of the hardware that did internally. In fact, the LTE models had a unique way of hiding the SIM tray door; by building it into the volume rocker.

To insert a data SIM into the Surface Neo, you would simply pull out the volume rocker to reveal a tray to place the SIM into. It's a great idea that helped keep the overall design of Surface Neo clean and minimalist.

Surface Neo
Specs Surface Neo
Display 2x 9-inch 1440x1928 touchscreen displays
Processor Intel Core i5-L16G7
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Weight 655 grams
Dimensions 5.6mm thick

It was prone to overheating

Several sources have mentioned that the prototype hardware that Microsoft had built for Surface Neo at the time was prone to serious overheating. Multiple contacts have told stories about how the Surface Neo had to be kept under a fan or on cooling pads in testing labs, as well as backstage at the announcement event in October 2019 just to keep it cool enough for demos.

I hear there are a handful of reasons for this, with the primary one being a combination of unfinished drivers from Intel paired with the incredibly thin Surface Neo chassis. There’s no saying whether this issue would have been solved with finalized drivers, as I understand the Lakefield chip that was powering the Neo wasn’t all that efficient to begin with. Plus, Intel would end up discontinuing this specific line of processors not even a year later.

It was very small in laptop mode

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwKBs_0gOTSl4700

(Image credit: Future)

A big complaint I’ve heard from contacts who were testing the hardware internally was that it was very small when in “laptop mode.” The keyboard accessory was cramped, and paired with the small 9-inch screen, it just wasn’t very enjoyable or productive to use. Many find the Surface Go to be too small, and that’s a 10.5-inch device. The Neo was a full 1.5-inches smaller than that.

Of course, there were other postures you could use, including the ability to use the two screens side by side as an extended dual-screen monitor setup paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. This would give you 13-inches of screen to work with, which is more comparable to a normal-sized laptop.

But there's no denying that the Surface Neo had a little bit of an identity crisis. It was a great and large digital journal, but was less good at being a full-blown productive PC.

Windows 10X was rough

I think it’s fair to say at this point that Windows 10X was a bit of a mess. Microsoft pulled the plug on it before it was really finished, but multiple contacts have described the painful dogfooding process of Windows 10X on the Surface Neo.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft as a company uses Microsoft Teams for work related communication, and it’s a pretty vital part of a lot of Microsoft employees' workflows. Windows 10X was an OS that didn’t support legacy Win32 apps natively, meaning the OS would essentially spin up a VM of full Windows whenever the user launched a legacy app.

This was an incredibly slow experience on Surface Neo. Teams running natively on full Windows is quite slow on a good day, so imagine running it on an overheating, underpowered chip that also has to virtualize the app via a VM running full Windows on top of a lightweight version of Windows. It was a recipe for disaster, and those who needed to use Teams felt it the hardest.

Plus, there were issues with the virtualization technology itself. I’ve heard that because of how the tech worked, Windows 10X would put the legacy app to sleep when it wasn't on-screen after X number of minutes to save battery and resources. This would subsequently disable the ability to receive toast notifications, which was another big problem for those using Teams.

Surface Neo as we know it isn’t postponed; it’s dead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7m0F_0gOTSl4700

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft’s official word on the status of Surface Neo is that the product has been postponed, but my sources tell me that the Surface Neo that was announced is dead and will never ship. That vision, with an Intel Lakefield chip and two 9-inch displays in that exact chassis is dead, which honestly shouldn’t come as much of a surprise at this point.

Now, that doesn’t mean Microsoft can’t revive the idea with revised hardware down the line, but my sources are clear that there is no active plan to do so at this time. A Surface Neo-type device is not on the cards for this year. Who knows what the future holds beyond that, but I’m not holding my breath.

That said, plans can change, and maybe Microsoft will bring back the dual-screen Surface Neo for another go at some point down the line. But I think it’s very unlikely at this point. If anything, Microsoft is more likely to ship a single-screen foldable instead, as that form factor is still very much up and coming in the PC space.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go crashes to a new low price

Microsoft, a brand that built its name on software like the Windows operating system and the Office productivity apps, has also established a presence in the hardware space with its Surface devices. The line includes laptops, 2-in-1 PCs, and all-in-one computers, so there’s something for everyone. They offer powerful performance and advanced features, but the trade-off is that most Surface products are expensive. However, there’s currently a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go deal that’s available from Best Buy, which makes the cheapest laptop in the Surface line even more affordable.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s new chip tech sounds small, but is a big world first

Samsung says it has begun mass production of faster and more efficient chips based on the 3-nanometer process, becoming the world’s first company to do so and gaining a market lead over key rival TSMC. Samsung is using the new GAA (Gate-All-Around) tech to make the 3nm chips, bringing some notable improvements to the table.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#The Surface Neo#Intel Core
BGR.com

Nothing confirms Phone (1)’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip

The Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated Android phones of the summer. It’s also a device that we’ve only seen in teaser photos and videos. The startup plans to launch the Phone (1) on July 12th, but it’s already hosted a soft launch event for the phone’s rear panel. And now, Nothing has confirmed one of the rumors that has been going around recently: The Phone (1) will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ mid-range processor.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
nationalinterest.org

Report: Samsung Sitting on Almost 50 Million Surplus Smartphones

A report out of South Korea this week stated that Samsung has a massive amount of unsold smartphones in stock—nearly 50 million of them, in fact. According to The Elec, Samsung has a massive inventory of smartphones in stock, much of which is taken up by the mid-tier Galaxy A series. The publication’s source said that Samsung is expected to ship about 270 million smartphones this year, of which the 50 million would represent about 18 percent.
BUSINESS
ScienceBlog.com

Dream of unlimited, clean nuclear fusion energy within reach

The old joke is that nuclear fusion is always 30 years away. Yet the dream of abundant clean energy is no laughing matter as we meet an ITER researcher to catch up on progress at the reactor facility. The Sun has fuelled life on Earth for billions of years, creating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Police

Apple is still mad at Samsung for having the audacity to also make rectangular smartphones

The big feud between Apple and Samsung seems like an old hat these days, and you would think that the companies have long left behind their differences. But it looks like some Apple employees are still holding a grudge against Samsung for its supposed copycat tendencies of old. In a Washington Post retrospective on 15 years of the iPhone, Apple marketing director Greg Joswiak said that Samsung “created a poor copy” of the iPhone, ripping off the company’s technology.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Hurry and save $470 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop today

If you want to enjoy speedy performance on a laptop that can transform depending on your need, you can’t go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop, especially since it’s on sale from HP with a $470 discount that brings its price down to $1,050 from its original price of $1,520. It’s made by one of the best laptop brands, so you know that you’re getting a top-quality product if you decide to push through with its purchase.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Chromebooks set to take the biggest hit as global PC sales slow

The big picture: The PC industry saw significant benefits from the sudden shift to remote work and study in 2020 and even squeezed a bit more growth in 2021 as manufacturers were left with a massive backlog of orders to fulfill. Analysts expect PC sales to drop to levels slightly above pre-pandemic this year, but that shouldn't surprise anyone.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Intel’s flagship Arc GPUs might be right around the corner

If Intel’s drivers are anything to go by, we might be about to see the flagship Arc Alchemist graphics cards in the flesh soon enough — at least in their mobile versions. Intel’s latest Arc Graphics Windows DCH driver introduces a range of optimizations, including a long-awaited setting. However, the most tantalizing bit of information found in the driver is that it also adds support for two Arc GPUs.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 4K Chromebook with S Pen is $400 off

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which features a 4K AMOLED display, is currently on sale from Samsung with a $400 discount that slashes the laptop’s price to $599, from its original price of $999. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, we’re not sure how long stock of its predecessor will last. However, we do know that it’s still a worthy purchase, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Samsung beats Intel and TSMC to major chipmaking tech that'll one day power our gaming PCs

They're called gate-all-around transistors, and everyone's looking to use them in the near future. Samsung is the first chipmaker to roll out a brand new technology, one which will eventually be used by all major chipmakers and find its way into all manner of computer chips, including those from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD. It's called gate-all-around (GAA), and it changes the way in which transistors, the building blocks of all our tech products, will be made.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

ASUS ROG Phone 6: Marketing images of upcoming gaming smartphone and two first-party accessories leak ahead of July 5 launch

91mobiles and Evan Blass have collaborated again to share marketing images of the ROG Phone 6, ASUS' next gaming smartphone. Due for release on July 5, ASUS has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 will have a 165 Hz display, up from 144 Hz in the ROG Phone 5. Also, the MIIT recently published photos of the upcoming handset, albeit ones that lacked detail.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile specs revealed, may rival Intel’s best

A new leak gives us more insight into the specifications of the upcoming AMD Dragon Range and AMD Phoenix CPUs. Both of these lineups are the next-generation Zen 4 processors made for laptops, although each will have its own niche. With the specifications of Dragon Range and Phoenix now coming...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Thanks to ARM, your next phone may have hardware-based ray tracing

ARM has been providing GPUs to smartphones for years, and today the company has announced its most ambitious piece of hardware yet: the ray tracing supporting Immortalis-G715. Ray tracing, a technology that allows gaming hardware to render realistic-looking reflections, was at the center of the marketing for the newest generation of gaming consoles in 2020. Now when playing a game using a phone with an Immortalis GPU, the visuals will attempt to mimic those found on high-end gaming PCs, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X.
CELL PHONES
Windows Central

Windows Central

66
Followers
493
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy