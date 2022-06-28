ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Make more money, faster: Indiana banks on the appeal of a one-year college certificate

By Stephanie Wang - Chalkbeat Indiana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Four years is a long time. Noemi Lozano sometimes hears that from students, who can’t imagine studying and paying for four years of college for a bachelor’s degree. But Lozano, who connects families...

1017thepoint.com

READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
Some new Indiana laws' effects come after July 1, including income tax cut

The majority of laws passed each year by the Indiana General Assembly take effect July 1. But there are always a few that take a little longer. Lawmakers passed a $1 billion tax cut package this year in HEA 1002. But Hoosiers won’t start to see the bulk of those cuts until January. That’s when the first stage of an income tax cut will take effect.
New laws begin today in Indiana

More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
Indiana lowers threshold for blood levels in children

Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. The move, the initial step toward a permanent change, is part of continued statewide efforts to increase lead testing and reduce the risk of lead exposure, which can lead to lifelong health effects in children.
Indiana is not a very independent state, recent study from Wallethub

Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
Hilb Group acquires two Indiana insurance agencies

The Hilb Group in Virginia has acquired two northern Indiana insurance firms. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Hilb says the acquisition of Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency in LaGrange and Reick Insurance Agency in Kendallville will expand the company’s presence throughout the Midwest. Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency Principal...
