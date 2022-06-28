Make more money, faster: Indiana banks on the appeal of a one-year college certificate
By Stephanie Wang - Chalkbeat Indiana
Four years is a long time. Noemi Lozano sometimes hears that from students, who can't imagine studying and paying for four years of college for a bachelor's degree. But Lozano, who connects families...
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
The majority of laws passed each year by the Indiana General Assembly take effect July 1. But there are always a few that take a little longer. Lawmakers passed a $1 billion tax cut package this year in HEA 1002. But Hoosiers won’t start to see the bulk of those cuts until January. That’s when the first stage of an income tax cut will take effect.
More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
In March 2020, Herron-Riverside High School Head Katie Dorsey said – “it was like the floodgates opened.”. When instruction went virtual, the demand for support to access the internet and have a working device was so strong, right away, they knew they had to mobilize. “Families would tell...
Indiana legislators passed more than 170 new laws this year and the vast majority take effect July 1. Here are some of the laws we followed during the legislative session taking effect. One of the year’s highest-profile measures was a $1 billion tax cut package. The bulk of those cuts...
Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. The move, the initial step toward a permanent change, is part of continued statewide efforts to increase lead testing and reduce the risk of lead exposure, which can lead to lifelong health effects in children.
Indiana residents will soon get tax refunds worth $125. Read here to learn more about the program and see if you are eligible. Housing Market: Where are housing prices expected to drop in the next year?. Automatic tax refunds. Indiana residents could be getting a refund check worth $125. Indiana...
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this month. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase of 16 percent. Duke Energy customers will pay this increase for three months - July, August and September. Duke Energy says higher fuel costs,...
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has stated previously, “I take an oath to uphold the laws in the State of Indiana. I realize that it’s up to the legislature to decide what the laws are going to be. It’s my job to enforce them and to protect the public”
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are preparing for the potential of more responsibility placed on their shoulders. Starting Friday, July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need a permit to legally carry a handgun, joining more than 20 other states in the U.S., including Kentucky and Ohio.
Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The...
Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
The Hilb Group in Virginia has acquired two northern Indiana insurance firms. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Hilb says the acquisition of Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency in LaGrange and Reick Insurance Agency in Kendallville will expand the company’s presence throughout the Midwest. Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency Principal...
