2 charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a party in September were held without bail at their arraignment.

Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 22, both pleaded not guilty to murder and firearms charges in the death of Leidson Monteiro-Terry in Brockton District Court on Monday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Brockton police responding to gunfire at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 4 found the victim on the ground at the site of a large house party with a gunshot wound to the head, the prosecution said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colon and Vasquez were both arrested last weekend after an extensive investigation that included witness interviews and video surveillance determined they were both in the vicinity, authorities said. Police are still looking for a third suspect.

The suspects had a dispute with the victim’s older brother, prosecutors said.

Vasquez’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said his client “was not involved in any murder, he’s a victim, he got shot at.”

Lefteris Travayiakis, representing Colon, said his client “wasn’t a shooter and wasn’t really involved in this case.”

They requested $25,000 bail for each defendant.