Tech Tuesday: Take a trip to Rome with VR
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A trip to ancient Rome is getting a high-tech upgrade thanks to a tour bus built with virtual reality.
Also getting an upgrade — home pet doors! One company is using facial recognition to help keep your entire family safe.Photos: Dead shark washes ashore on Oregon coast
Tech expert Greg Nibler shared all those top tech headlines and more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0