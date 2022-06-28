ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Limaland pays tribute to Gene Frankhart

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

LIMA — Limaland Motorsports Park will host a tribute to Gene...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 2nd Annual Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving 5K race will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Car-E-It Party Shop, 1206 E. Main St., Ottawa. The cost is $40 per runner, which includes the a race T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ohio Chiropractic Foundation. 'Best in Show'...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Fans ready for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
continentalenews.com

Dylan Andrew Ball, 1999 – 2022

Dylan Andrew Ball, 22 years old, passed away unexpectedly Monday June 27th 2022 at his residence in Continental, Ohio. Dylan was born on a beautiful crisp fall morning on October 19th, 1999 to the late Nicole Marie Fowler and John Andrew Ball. While growing up, he loved spending time on his grandparents farm, playing sports with friends, gaming with his dad, enjoying his grandmother’s cooking, watching CSI Miami with his 2nd mom, hanging out with his siblings, and loved any social event. In his adolescence he attended Celina High School and later on to Elida High School where he was both an outstanding football player for each school. Dylan was known as a jokester with lots of friends and could be found most of the time sporting the most beautiful smile that could light up the room. He found an extended family in his employer, Valerio Construction Company in Continental, where he excelled at Roofing.
CONTINENTAL, OH
Lima News

‘Girl Named Tom’ comes to Van Wert

VAN WERT — The band Girl Named Tom will delight audiences beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the grandstand of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Public ticket sales are available by visiting vanwertlive.com. Tickets cost between $45 and $79.
VAN WERT, OH
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Lima News

Dusty Bo to perform live at The Lab in Lima

LIMA — Dusty Bo, a southern alt-rock artist from Kentucky will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at The Lab, Legacy Arts Building, 230 N. Main, Lima. Dusty Bo recently released his first solo album, “The Vulture & The Fox.” It is a concept album about a gunfighter who moves to the wild west in pursuit of a better life but then gets caught up with the wrong people and has to fight for his life.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Athletes can compete in triathalon, duathlon

LIMA — Kewpee and the Lima YMCA will host a triathlon and duathlon starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at Ottawa Metro Park, 2632 Ada Road, Lima. The triathlon consists of a 500-yard swim, a 15-mile bike run and a five-mile run. The duathlon consists of a two-mile run, a 15-mile bike run and a five-kilometer run.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Van Wert Chamber plans annual golf outing

VAN WERT — Willow Bend Country Club will host the 2022 Chamber Golf Classic beginning at 7:30 a.m. July 20 at the Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive, Van Wert. Register by July 16 by calling 419-238-4390, or emailing [email protected]
VAN WERT, OH
#Limaland Motorsports Park
Lima News

Commemorate Armstrong’s moon landing at Summer Moon Festival in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The Summer Moon Festival returns Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17 at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta. Do not miss the 50th Anniversary Gala at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Purchase a ticket and have the opportunity to mingle with Axiom-1 astronaut Larry Connor, Ohio’s most recently inducted Ohio astronaut. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at armstrongmuseum.org/form/astronaut-gala.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

World War II tribute ‘Stage Door Canteen’ to feature big band music

LIMA — The Lima Area Concert Band will perform "Stage Door Canteen" starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The evening performance, which is included in the season ticket package, will feature big band and...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Red, white and blue, Lima-style

LIMA — Thousands of spectators on average converge in Faurot Park for Lima's Star Spangled Spectacular on July 4th each year, making it one of Lima's largest annual events. The celebration of America's independence, including an annual fireworks show and entertainment, is made possible due to the...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

‘Best of the Best’ area fireworks for the 4th of July and beyond

LIMA — Warm nights, blankets spread on grass, and crowds oohing and aahing: whether you’re looking for a spot to see the sparkle on July 4th, or you just enjoy hearing the boom on any summer night, below is a list of some of the best spots to catch a fireworks show during the summer in west central Ohio.
LIMA, OH
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Lima News

Gardners meeting in Kenton

KENTON — “An Evening Garden Affair” will be Tuesday evening, July 12, at the Friendship Gardens of Hardin County located at 960 W. Kohler Street in Kenton, hosted by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. The event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature Rachel Hoverman of OSU Extension Van Wert County sharing a program “Planting for Year-Round Color.”
KENTON, OH
Lima News

UNOH announces president’s and dean’s lists

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio released its Dean’s List and President’s List awards for the spring quarter 2022. The College of Business President’s List included: Ibidunni Ajoke Akomolafe, Lima; McKenzie Rose Wagner, Wapakoneta. The College of Health Professions President’s list included Nicole Sue Shaw. The College of Occupational Professions President’s List included Rieley Marie Hanneman, Kalida; Angela Marie Hoffman, Delphos; JaNice L. Hobbs, Lima; and Ryan Dean Wickline, Wapakoneta.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Jaden A. Bridge, 21, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 167 days suspended. $525 fine; found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine. June 24. Shaquavia M. Allen, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lee recognized by Edward Jones

LIMA — Jeff Lee recently received the Edward Jones Ted Jones Prospecting award which recognizes Edward Jones financial advisors who achieve high levels of success early in their careers. He was one of 775 financial advisors to earn the award. Jeff Lee’s office is located at 2444 Cable Court, Suite A, Lima, Ohio.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Honor St. Marys bicentennial by sponsoring playing cards

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will celebrate St. Marys' bicentennial with a custom deck of playing cards that will feature different historic photographs from St. Marys on the face of the cards and educational facts that highlight St. Marys and its history. The Historical Society...
SAINT MARYS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Triangular Processing Plans To Purchase Sully’s Bistro In Wauseon

(Press Release) After several years of exploring and planning, Triangular Processing, Inc. will complete the purchase of Sully’s Bistro in the next few weeks. As Scott Sullivan and Brian Roth began to think of slowing down, they knew they wanted to see something special happen with Sully’s Bistro.
WAUSEON, OH

