Limaland pays tribute to Gene Frankhart

Dylan Andrew Ball, 22 years old, passed away unexpectedly Monday June 27th 2022 at his residence in Continental, Ohio. Dylan was born on a beautiful crisp fall morning on October 19th, 1999 to the late Nicole Marie Fowler and John Andrew Ball. While growing up, he loved spending time on his grandparents farm, playing sports with friends, gaming with his dad, enjoying his grandmother’s cooking, watching CSI Miami with his 2nd mom, hanging out with his siblings, and loved any social event. In his adolescence he attended Celina High School and later on to Elida High School where he was both an outstanding football player for each school. Dylan was known as a jokester with lots of friends and could be found most of the time sporting the most beautiful smile that could light up the room. He found an extended family in his employer, Valerio Construction Company in Continental, where he excelled at Roofing.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO