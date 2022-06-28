ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest Nike Air Max Plus Honors Marion “Frank” Rudy, The Founder Of Air Cushioning

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite introducing a different variation of Nike Air Max cushioning, the once-Foot-Locker-exclusive Air Max Plus silhouette is celebrating the founder of Air – Marion “Frank” Rudy – with its latest ensemble. Ostensibly part of an expansive collection, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a straightforward colorway...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Design#Air Marion#Air Max 90#Snkrs#Nike Inc Umbrella#The Air Jordan 3
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
NFL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Brushstrokes To This Artful PG 6

Brush-stroked Swoosh logos have made their way onto the Air Jordan 1, the Air Force 1, and more. Now, it drips out of the confines of Nike Sportswear and onto a performance model as the Nike PG 6 appears in its most artful form yet. The same brush-stroke style logos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION

