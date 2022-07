Authorities have confirmed the man struck and killed Tuesday night on Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Township in Cambria County, was 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. The Coroner says Varmecky was hit by a vehicle. The District Attorney tells us State Police are investigating the crash and are waiting for toxicology reports. Varmecky lived alone and was unable to drive. Many in that area knew he walked wherever he went, unless he found a friend offering him a ride around town. We met with some friends of Varmecky and learned more about his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO