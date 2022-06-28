HIGHLAND COUNTY SOLID WASTE NOTICE

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

