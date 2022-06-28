ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

HIGHLAND COUNTY SOLID WASTE NOTICE

highlandcova.org
 3 days ago

The Highland County Solid Waste Burning Pit located at the Solid Waste Center in Monterey will...

www.highlandcova.org

Comments / 0

Related
pagevalleynews.com

Supervisors adopt Page County’s first solar ordinance after four years of deliberation

LURAY, June 29 — Over the past four years, the Page County Board of Supervisors and the Page County Planning Commission have discussed the potential for solar farms or the creation of a solar ordinance to guide such projects at nearly 120 meetings. Citizens have made nearly 600 public comments on the topic, and at least a dozen or more votes have taken place related to solar farm applications, moratoriums on solar farm applications (or construction), a proposed solar ordinance, hiring a consultant firm to draft a solar ordinance and advertising multiple public hearings on most of the above.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ELKTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The swimming beach at Mint Springs Park will be closed starting Thursday, June 30, according to a release from Albemarle County. The county announced Wednesday, June 29, that the swimming beach will be closed until further notice for this swim season. This does not affect Chris Greene Lake Park or Walnut Creek Park.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland County, VA
Government
City
Monterey, VA
Monterey, VA
Government
County
Highland County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WHSV

New winery in Elkton up and running

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Back in March the Elkton Town Council gave the green light for the opening of the town’s first winery. Now after some minor delays, Chateau Virginia is open for business in the center of Elkton’s downtown. “The first few weeks have been good. We...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Augusta County nonprofit receives $250,000 in state funding

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit in Augusta County scored some major funding on Tuesday to go toward its educational programs. RISE is a nonprofit focused on supporting African American communities in the Valley and on Tuesday it received $250,000 in state funding. “Anytime I can see programs where it...
Augusta Free Press

Quick look at what’s going on in Staunton, Waynesboro for July 4

The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
wmra.org

Water-powered grain mill in Nelson County wins state grant

A flour mill in Nelson County is one of 11 recipients of state-funded grants meant to bolster the infrastructure of food and farming enterprises. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The grant, which comes out of the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development program, awarded $22,500 to Deep Roots Milling in Nelson County. Charlie Wade founded the company – although the mill itself far predates him.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste#Board Of Supervisors#Urban Construction
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Police Department: Foxes rarely pose a threat to humans, pets

Fox sightings are common in the City of Waynesboro and shouldn’t be a cause for concern, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. It isn’t unusual to see a fox or other wildlife in the city due to the blend of woodland and urban landscapes. Foxes are often drawn...
hburgcitizen.com

HEC to lose a connection to Dominion for most of summer; start of solar program nearing

Starting Tuesday, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission will lose one of its four connections to Dominion Energy during a transformer replacement at a switching station on Ramblewood Road. The work is expected to last through September and will not result in any additional charges to HEC customers. HEC General Manager Brian...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate 14-year-old runaway

Update: Thursday, 5:02 p.m. Olivia Leann Minnick has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Thursday, 10:18 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pair facing charges following traffic stop, fight with Covington officer

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — A traffic stop turned into a fight between a passenger and a Covington cop early Wednesday morning, leaving the officer injured while the passenger and the driver were charged with multiple offenses. According to the Covington Police Department, at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June...
COVINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway 16-year-old

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen in the overnight hours of early Thursday morning. Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Cornelius is possibly wearing all...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge County authorities warn against social media use after teen goes missing

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 15-year-old girl is now safe with her family after being abducted and found in Michigan, but social media could have led to her disappearance. On Monday, deputies were alerted that the teen was missing from the Goose Creek Road area of Rockbridge County. During the investigation, deputies and investigators were able to conduct several social media and internet service search warrants to locate her.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Armstrong resigns as Turner Ashby baseball head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby is searching for a new baseball head coach. Andrew Armstrong has stepped down as the program’s head coach, according to a press release from the school’s athletic director Donnie Coleman. Armstrong coached the Knights to a state title in 2017 and TA...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy